The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt foes.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 15th-worst in the FBS (436.4 yards allowed per game), Southern Miss has put up better results on offense, ranking 89th in the FBS offensively putting up 359.1 yards per game. UL Monroe ranks 99th in total yards per game (348.5), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 450.3 total yards allowed per contest.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

UL Monroe Southern Miss 348.5 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.1 (99th) 450.3 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.4 (112th) 158.9 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.1 (68th) 189.6 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202 (98th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 17 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has thrown for 776 yards (97 yards per game) while completing 54% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 246 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Woullard, has carried the ball 79 times for 384 yards (48 per game) with one touchdown.

Hunter Smith has racked up 62 carries and totaled 382 yards with three touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell has registered 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 398 (49.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has six touchdowns.

Devaughn Mortimer has recorded 291 receiving yards (36.4 yards per game) on 15 receptions.

Dariyan Wiley's 36 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 203 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has racked up 1,546 yards (193.3 ypg) on 132-of-248 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. has racked up 681 yards on 139 carries while finding paydirt six times.

Rodrigues Clark has been handed the ball 55 times this year and racked up 369 yards (46.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has hauled in 30 receptions for 412 yards (51.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jakarius Caston has caught 24 passes for 368 yards (46 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tiaquelin Mims has been the target of 45 passes and racked up 30 receptions for 354 yards, an average of 44.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern Miss or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.