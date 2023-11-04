The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7) are 3-point favorites when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6) in conference play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The point total is set at 56.5.

With 436.4 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS, Southern Miss has been forced to lean on its 90th-ranked offense (359.1 yards per contest) to keep them in games. UL Monroe's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 450.3 total yards per game, which ranks ninth-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 99th with 348.5 total yards per contest.

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Southern Miss -3 -105 -115 56.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

UL Monroe Recent Performance

Offensively, the Warhawks are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 387.3 yards per game (-51-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 442 (106th-ranked).

The Warhawks are -11-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (24 per game) and -56-worst in points allowed (31).

In its past three games, UL Monroe has thrown for 283.7 yards per game (47th in the country), and allowed 254 in the air (-53-worst).

The Warhawks are -72-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (103.7), and -68-worst in rushing yards allowed (188).

The Warhawks have two wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall over their past three contests.

In UL Monroe's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe's ATS record is 4-3-0 this year.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year, the Warhawks have an ATS record of 4-2.

Four of UL Monroe's seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

UL Monroe has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

UL Monroe has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has recored 776 passing yards, or 97 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 30.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Isaiah Woullard has run for 384 yards on 79 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Hunter Smith has racked up 382 yards (on 62 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell has registered 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 398 (49.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has six touchdowns.

Devaughn Mortimer has 15 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 291 yards (36.4 yards per game) this year.

Dariyan Wiley's 16 grabs (on 36 targets) have netted him 203 yards (25.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Adin Huntington has racked up 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up four TFL and 31 tackles.

UL Monroe's tackle leader, Michael Batton, has 46 tackles and 0.5 sacks this year.

Jaterious Evans has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 37 tackles, five TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

