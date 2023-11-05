Saints vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
According to sportsbooks, the New Orleans Saints (4-4) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 5, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (2-6). The contest's over/under is listed at 41.
Before the Bears meet the Saints, check out their betting trends and insights.
Saints vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-7.5)
|41
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Saints (-7.5)
|41
|-375
|+300
Other Week 9 Odds
New Orleans vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: CBS
Saints vs. Bears Betting Insights
- New Orleans has covered the spread twice in eight games this season.
- New Orleans has gone over in two of eight games with a set total (25%).
- Chicago has won twice against the spread this season.
- The Bears are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.
- Chicago has played eight games this season, and six of them have hit the over.
