Monday's game between the LSU Tigers (0-0) and the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored LSU squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Tigers went 34-2 a season ago.

LSU vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Colorado 63

LSU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) last season while allowing 57.9 per outing (34th in college basketball). They had a +877 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game.

With 77.3 points per game in SEC contests, LSU put up 5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (82.3 PPG).

Offensively the Tigers fared better in home games last season, scoring 85.9 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game in road games.

Defensively LSU was better at home last season, giving up 52.8 points per game, compared to 63.2 when playing on the road.

