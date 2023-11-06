Monday's game between the LSU Tigers (0-0) and the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored LSU squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Tigers went 34-2 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

LSU vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Colorado 63

LSU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game last season (posting 82.3 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and allowing 57.9 per contest, 34th in college basketball) and had a +877 scoring differential.

LSU's offense was less productive in SEC contests last year, putting up 77.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 82.3 PPG.

The Tigers put up 85.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.7 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (77.2).

LSU surrendered 52.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.2 away from home.

