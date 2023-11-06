Monday's contest between the LSU Tigers (0-0) and the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored LSU squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Tigers went 34-2 in the season.

LSU vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Colorado 63

LSU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) last season while giving up 57.9 per contest (34th in college basketball). They had a +877 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game.

With 77.3 points per game in SEC contests, LSU posted 5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (82.3 PPG).

Offensively the Tigers fared better at home last year, posting 85.9 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game in road games.

LSU gave up 52.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.2 in away games.

