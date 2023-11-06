Monday's contest at T-Mobile Arena has the LSU Tigers (0-0) taking on the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on November 6. Our computer prediction projects a 71-63 win for LSU, who are favored by our model.

The Tigers went 34-2 a season ago.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LSU vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TNT

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Colorado 63

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game last season (posting 82.3 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and allowing 57.9 per outing, 34th in college basketball) and had a +877 scoring differential.

On offense, LSU posted 77.3 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (82.3 points per game) was 5 PPG higher.

Offensively the Tigers played better when playing at home last season, putting up 85.9 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game when playing on the road.

LSU surrendered 52.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.2 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.