The Colorado Buffaloes battle the LSU Tigers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes put up an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 11.3 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

Colorado had a 22-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Last year, the Tigers put up 23 more points per game (82.3) than the Buffaloes allowed (59.3).

LSU had a 27-1 record last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.

Last season, the Tigers had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.8% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents knocked down.

The Buffaloes' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (36%).

