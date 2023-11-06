The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) hit the court against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (45%).
  • Marquette went 22-3 when it shot higher than 45% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 278th.
  • Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles averaged were just 4.3 more points than the Huskies allowed (75).
  • Marquette went 17-3 last season when scoring more than 75 points.

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies shot at a 46.1% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
  • Northern Illinois put together an 11-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Huskies ranked 280th.
  • The Huskies scored an average of 72 points per game last year, only 1.7 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents.
  • When Northern Illinois gave up fewer than 79.3 points last season, it went 12-5.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • Marquette put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles were better in home games last season, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 on the road.
  • Marquette made 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northern Illinois scored 77.6 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged on the road (69.2).
  • At home, the Huskies allowed 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drained fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) as well.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois - Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
11/11/2023 Appalachian State - NIU Convocation Center
11/13/2023 Illinois Tech - NIU Convocation Center

