The VCU Rams face the McNeese Cowboys on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. McNeese matchup.

McNeese vs. VCU Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McNeese vs. VCU Betting Trends (2022-23)

McNeese compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cowboys had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs last year.

VCU covered 16 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 12 Rams games last season went over the point total.

