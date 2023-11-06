How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tulane Green Wave (0-0) play the Nicholls State Colonels (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nicholls State Stats Insights
- The Colonels shot 45.6% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.9% the Green Wave's opponents shot last season.
- Nicholls State put together a 15-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Green Wave ranked 363rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Colonels ranked 96th.
- The Colonels scored only 1.6 fewer points per game last year (75.6) than the Green Wave allowed their opponents to score (77.2).
- When it scored more than 77.2 points last season, Nicholls State went 9-2.
Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Nicholls State averaged 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.7.
- The Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 80.2 on the road.
- At home, Nicholls State made 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Nicholls State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38%) than on the road (32.3%).
Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/15/2023
|Denver
|-
|Mitchell Center
