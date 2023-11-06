The Tulane Green Wave battle the Nicholls State Colonels on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Nicholls State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Nicholls State Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-14.5) 153.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-14.5) 153.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Betting Trends (2022-23)

Nicholls State won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Colonels had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs last season.

Tulane compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 19 Green Wave games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.