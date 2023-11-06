The Nicholls State Colonels (0-0) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs against the Tulane Green Wave (0-0) at Devlin Fieldhouse on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 154.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -14.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Nicholls State combined with its opponent to score more than 154.5 points in seven of 25 games last season.

The average over/under for Colonels contests last year was 148.3, 6.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Colonels were 8-17-0 against the spread last year.

Nicholls State was underdogs in nine games last season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.

Last season, the Colonels were at least a +850 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Colonels have a 10.5% chance to win.

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 16 55.2% 79.9 155.5 77.2 149.9 150.7 Nicholls State 7 28% 75.6 155.5 72.7 149.9 149.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

The Colonels put up only 1.6 fewer points per game last year (75.6) than the Green Wave gave up (77.2).

Nicholls State put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 9-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 77.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 13-16-0 1-3 19-10-0 Nicholls State 8-17-0 3-2 9-16-0

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Nicholls State 12-3 Home Record 11-2 5-4 Away Record 4-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.