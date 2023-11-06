The Southern Jaguars (0-0) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern vs. TCU Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Stats Insights

The Jaguars shot 42.9% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 42.7% the Horned Frogs' opponents shot last season.

Southern went 10-3 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Horned Frogs finished 39th.

The Jaguars' 71.9 points per game last year were just 3.5 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents.

Southern put together a 12-3 record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Home & Away Comparison

Southern scored 82.5 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.

At home, the Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.6).

Beyond the arc, Southern sunk fewer treys away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (37.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Upcoming Schedule