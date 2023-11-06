Stars vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (7-2-1) square off against the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) at American Airlines Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX. The Stars fell to the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 in their most recent outing, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Stars vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Bruins (+110)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won six of their eight games when favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).
- Dallas has played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter and won each of them.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 57.4% chance to win.
- In four games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
Stars vs Bruins Additional Info
Stars vs. Bruins Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|29 (23rd)
|Goals
|35 (16th)
|25 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|21 (1st)
|3 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (19th)
|2 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (2nd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars offense's 29 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 25 goals to rank fourth.
- With a +4 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the league.
