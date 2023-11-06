Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Bruins on November 6, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Roope Hintz, David Pastrnak and others when the Dallas Stars host the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Hintz, who has 11 points (five goals, six assists) and plays an average of 15:08 per game.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Joe Pavelski has four goals and six assists to total 10 points (1.0 per game).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Jamie Benn has three goals and six assists for Dallas.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Pastrnak's 16 points are pivotal for Boston. He has nine goals and seven assists in 11 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|9
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Brad Marchand is a key piece of the offense for Boston with 10 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added five assists in 11 games.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
