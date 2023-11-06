For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Thomas Harley a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harley stats and insights

  • Harley has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • Harley has zero points on the power play.
  • Harley's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 21 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.