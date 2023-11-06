Monday's contest that pits the Tulane Green Wave (0-0) versus the Stetson Hatters (0-0) at Devlin Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-54 in favor of Tulane, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Green Wave went 18-14 last season.

Tulane vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Tulane vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 70, Stetson 54

Tulane Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Green Wave outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game last season, with a +188 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.4 points per game (147th in college basketball) and gave up 60.5 per outing (78th in college basketball).

In conference games, Tulane scored fewer points per contest (58.8) than its season average (66.4).

Offensively the Green Wave fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 69.6 points per game, compared to 62.3 per game on the road.

Defensively Tulane was better in home games last year, surrendering 55.5 points per game, compared to 65.9 away from home.

