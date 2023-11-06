The Nicholls State Colonels (0-0) are big, 14.5-point underdogs against the Tulane Green Wave (0-0) at Devlin Fieldhouse on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5.

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -14.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

In 16 games last season, Tulane and its opponents scored more than 154.5 combined points.

The average number of points in Tulane's outings last season was 157.1, which is 2.6 more points than the over/under for this game.

Tulane covered 13 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Tulane went 15-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Green Wave won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1600 or shorter.

Tulane has an implied moneyline win probability of 94.1% in this contest.

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 16 55.2% 79.9 155.5 77.2 149.9 150.7 Nicholls State 7 28% 75.6 155.5 72.7 149.9 149.3

Additional Tulane Insights & Trends

Last year, the Green Wave put up 7.2 more points per game (79.9) than the Colonels allowed (72.7).

Tulane went 12-10 against the spread and 19-4 overall last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 13-16-0 1-3 19-10-0 Nicholls State 8-17-0 3-2 9-16-0

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Nicholls State 12-3 Home Record 11-2 5-4 Away Record 4-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

