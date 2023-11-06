The Stetson Hatters play the Tulane Green Wave at Devlin Fieldhouse on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 6:00 PM ET.

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Tulane vs. Stetson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hatters put up an average of 59.4 points per game last year, only 1.1 fewer points than the 60.5 the Green Wave allowed.

Stetson went 12-7 last season when giving up fewer than 66.4 points.

Last year, the Green Wave averaged 5.2 more points per game (66.4) than the Hatters gave up (61.2).

When Tulane put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 16-1.

