Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars will face the Boston Bruins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Seguin against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Tyler Seguin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:21 per game on the ice, is +1.

Seguin has scored a goal in one of 10 games this season.

In four of 10 games this season, Seguin has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Seguin has an assist in three of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Seguin's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Seguin Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 21 total goals (1.9 per game).

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 10 Games 2 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

