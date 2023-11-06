Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Vernon Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Many High School at Pickering High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 6

3:30 PM CT on November 6 Location: Leesville, LA

Leesville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hicks High School at Plainview High School