Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allen Parish Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Allen Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Simpson High School at Elizabeth High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Elizabeth, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
