Wednesday's contest between the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) and the Nicholls Colonels (1-0) at Devlin Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-49 and heavily favors Tulane to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Colonels head into this contest following an 82-65 win against North American on Monday.

Nicholls vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Nicholls vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 79, Nicholls 49

Nicholls Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Colonels' -401 scoring differential last season (outscored by 13.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 58.1 points per game (309th in college basketball) while giving up 71.9 per outing (333rd in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Nicholls averaged 59.8 points per game in Southland play, and 58.1 overall.

The Colonels averaged 59.9 points per game at home last season, and 54.4 away.

Nicholls allowed 67.9 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 on the road.

