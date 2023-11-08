The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Target Center, will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 110.0 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are allowing 101.2 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

The Pelicans have been outscored by 5.0 points per game (posting 109.3 points per game, 22nd in league, while conceding 114.3 per contest, 18th in NBA) and have a -35 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up a combined 219.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 215.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.

New Orleans is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Pelicans Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Zion Williamson 23.5 -125 23.5 Brandon Ingram 23.5 -120 22.5 Jordan Hawkins 14.5 -125 6.0 Jonas Valančiūnas 11.5 -115 10.0

Pelicans and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Timberwolves +6600 +3500 -

