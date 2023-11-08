The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO. The point total in the matchup is set at 221.5.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSN and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -5.5 221.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans has combined with its opponent to score more than 221.5 points in four of seven games this season.
  • The average over/under for New Orleans' outings this season is 223.6, 2.1 more points than this game's point total.
  • So far this year, New Orleans has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.
  • The Pelicans have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.
  • New Orleans has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.
  • New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 2 33.3% 110 219.3 101.2 215.5 221.7
Pelicans 4 57.1% 109.3 219.3 114.3 215.5 224.8

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans put up 8.1 more points per game (109.3) than the Timberwolves allow (101.2).
  • When it scores more than 101.2 points, New Orleans is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Pelicans and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 4-3 0-1 3-4
Timberwolves 4-2 2-0 2-4

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Pelicans Timberwolves
109.3
Points Scored (PG)
 110
22
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
3-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 1-0
3-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 1-0
114.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 101.2
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
3-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-1
3-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-1

