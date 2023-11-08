Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO. The point total in the matchup is set at 221.5.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-5.5
|221.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has combined with its opponent to score more than 221.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- The average over/under for New Orleans' outings this season is 223.6, 2.1 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, New Orleans has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Pelicans have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.
- New Orleans has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.
- New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|2
|33.3%
|110
|219.3
|101.2
|215.5
|221.7
|Pelicans
|4
|57.1%
|109.3
|219.3
|114.3
|215.5
|224.8
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans put up 8.1 more points per game (109.3) than the Timberwolves allow (101.2).
- When it scores more than 101.2 points, New Orleans is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|4-3
|0-1
|3-4
|Timberwolves
|4-2
|2-0
|2-4
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Timberwolves
|109.3
|110
|22
|19
|3-3
|1-0
|3-3
|1-0
|114.3
|101.2
|18
|1
|3-0
|4-1
|3-0
|4-1
