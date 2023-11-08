How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) after winning four home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
- New Orleans is 3-2 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.
- The Pelicans put up 8.1 more points per game (109.3) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (101.2).
- New Orleans is 3-3 when it scores more than 101.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans put up more points at home (114.9 per game) than on the road (113.8) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Pelicans conceded 5.1 fewer points per game at home (109.9) than on the road (115).
- At home, the Pelicans drained 11.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged away (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than away (35.3%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Personal
|Herbert Jones
|Questionable
|Leg
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.