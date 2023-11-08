Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves on November 8, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Anthony Edwards and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|24.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -130)
|5.5 (Over: +120)
- Zion Williamson's 23.5 points per game average is 1.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Williamson's year-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 3.0 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
Herbert Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|9.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
- The 11.5 points Herbert Jones scores per game are 2.0 more than his over/under on Wednesday (9.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of five is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -135)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
|3.5 (Over: +130)
- The 25.5-point total set for Edwards on Wednesday is 0.2 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).
- Edwards has averaged five assists per game, 0.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Edwards has hit four three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|24.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -130)
|5.5 (Over: +120)
- Wednesday's over/under for Rudy Gobert is 13.5. That is 0.8 less than his season average.
- He has pulled down 13.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
