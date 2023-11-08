Wednesday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (0-0) and the Southern Jaguars (0-1) clashing at Moody Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-46 win for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Jaguars' most recent outing on Monday ended in an 85-53 loss to Baylor.

Southern vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Southern vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 78, Southern 46

Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars were outscored by 2.8 points per game last season (scoring 57.5 points per game to rank 317th in college basketball while giving up 60.3 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball) and had a -92 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Southern averaged 60.3 points per game in SWAC play, and 57.5 overall.

At home, the Jaguars put up 65.7 points per game last season, 14.4 more than they averaged away (51.3).

In 2022-23, Southern gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (56.7) than on the road (64.6).

