Wednesday's game between the UNLV Rebels (0-0) and Southern Jaguars (0-1) matching up at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 79-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UNLV, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on November 8.

There is no line set for the game.

Southern vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Southern vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 79, Southern 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. UNLV

Computer Predicted Spread: UNLV (-14.8)

UNLV (-14.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Southern Performance Insights

Last year Southern scored 71.9 points per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 71.3 points per contest (217th-ranked).

The Jaguars were 262nd in the nation with 30.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 307th with 33.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Southern ranked 101st in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.1 per game.

With 16.2 forced turnovers per game, the Jaguars were ninth-best in college basketball. They ranked 327th in college basketball by averaging 13.8 turnovers per contest.

With 7.6 treys per game, the Jaguars ranked 149th in college basketball. They had a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 234th in college basketball.

Southern surrendered 7.5 threes per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.1% three-point percentage (128th-ranked).

Southern attempted 35.5 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 60.6% of the shots it attempted (and 69.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23 three-pointers per contest, which were 39.4% of its shots (and 30.3% of the team's buckets).

