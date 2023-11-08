The Southern Jaguars (0-1) take on the Texas Longhorns (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Moody Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Southern vs. Texas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars' 57.5 points per game last year were just 0.1 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns allowed to opponents.
  • Southern went 15-8 last season when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.
  • Last year, the 72.9 points per game the Longhorns averaged were 12.6 more points than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).
  • Texas went 23-7 last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.
  • Last season, the Longhorns had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Jaguars' opponents made.
  • The Jaguars' 32.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.7 percentage points lower than the Longhorns given up to their opponents (37.4%).

Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Baylor L 85-53 Ferrell Center
11/8/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
11/12/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

