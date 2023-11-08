The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Williamson, in his last game (November 6 loss against the Nuggets), posted 20 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Williamson's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-120)

Over 22.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-130)

Over 6.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were ranked 18th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Timberwolves conceded 44.7 rebounds per contest last year, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.

Conceding 12.3 made three-pointers per game last year, the Timberwolves were 16th in the league in that category.

Zion Williamson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 34 43 3 5 1 1 1

