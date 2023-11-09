Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Allen Parish, Louisiana this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Oakdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Oakdale, LA

Oakdale, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Avoyelles High School at Kinder High School