Thursday's contest that pits the North Texas Eagles (1-0) against the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 9.

The Tigers took care of business in their most recent game 93-48 against Champion Christian on Monday.

Grambling vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

Grambling vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 66, Grambling 58

Grambling Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers averaged 56.1 points per game last season (331st in college basketball) while giving up 62.5 per outing (123rd in college basketball). They had a -193 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 6.4 points per game.

In 2022-23, Grambling averaged 58.3 points per game in SWAC action, and 56.1 overall.

At home, the Tigers scored 57.5 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 55.4.

At home, Grambling gave up 60.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than it allowed away (61.7).

