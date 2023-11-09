The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) take on the Auburn Tigers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Neville Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana vs. Auburn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns scored 8.0 fewer points per game last year (57.9) than the Tigers allowed (65.9).

When Louisiana gave up fewer than 66.6 points last season, it went 16-5.

Last year, the Tigers scored 8.8 more points per game (66.6) than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed (57.8).

Auburn went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 57.8 points.

Last season, the Tigers had a 35.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% lower than the 38.8% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents hit.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 25% shooting percentage from the field last season was 27 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (52%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Schedule