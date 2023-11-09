The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) will meet their Sun Belt-rival, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7) in a matchup on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-12.5) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-12.5) 54.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Louisiana is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

Southern Miss has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this year.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

