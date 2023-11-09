In the upcoming tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Mason Marchment to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Marchment has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Marchment has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

