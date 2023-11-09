How to Watch Northwestern State vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) face the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- The Demons shot 44.5% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.9% the Green Wave's opponents shot last season.
- Northwestern State went 19-2 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Green Wave ranked 363rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Demons ranked 60th.
- The Demons scored just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (74.6) than the Green Wave allowed (77.2).
- Northwestern State went 13-0 last season when it scored more than 77.2 points.
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Northwestern State averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (73.6).
- In 2022-23, the Demons allowed eight fewer points per game at home (67.7) than away (75.7).
- At home, Northwestern State knocked down 8.8 treys per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Northwestern State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (34.8%).
Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dallas Christian
|W 101-54
|Prather Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|SFA
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Maine
|-
|UNF Arena
