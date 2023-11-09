Thursday's contest between the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) and Northwestern State Demons (1-0) squaring off at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 81-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northwestern State vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Northwestern State vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 81, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-9.7)

Tulane (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State Performance Insights

With 74.6 points per game on offense, Northwestern State ranked 109th in the country last year. On defense, it gave up 72.1 points per contest, which ranked 240th in college basketball.

The Demons were 270th in college basketball with 30.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 206th with 31.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Northwestern State ranked 211th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.6 per game.

The Demons ranked 104th in the country with 11.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 37th with 14.3 forced turnovers per game.

With 8.4 three-pointers per game, the Demons ranked 66th in the country. They had a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 75th in college basketball.

Northwestern State ranked 51st in college basketball with 6.2 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 137th with a 33.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Northwestern State last year, 62% of them were two-pointers (69.1% of the team's made baskets) and 38% were from beyond the arc (30.9%).

