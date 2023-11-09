Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Red River Parish Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Red River Parish, Louisiana? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
