Can we anticipate Roope Hintz lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

  • In four of 10 games this season, Hintz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

