Thursday's NHL action includes the Dallas Stars (7-3-1) visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets are heavy underdogs (+165 on the moneyline) against the Stars (-200) ahead of the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Columbus has played seven games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Stars have won 66.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (6-3).

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 10 games this season, with four upset wins (40.0%).

Dallas has had four games with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter and won every time.

Columbus has four games this season playing as the underdog by +165 or longer, and is 2-2 in those contests.

