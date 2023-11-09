Stars vs. Blue Jackets November 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Pavelski and Ivan Provorov are two of the top players to watch when the Dallas Stars meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-200)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,Hulu
Stars Players to Watch
- Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors with 11 points. He has scored five goals and picked up six assists this season.
- Roope Hintz has five goals and six assists, equaling 11 points (one per game).
- Jamie Benn's nine points this season are via three goals and six assists.
- Scott Wedgewood (2-1-0) has a 3.4 goals against average and a .911% save percentage (26th in league).
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Provorov's zero goals and nine assists in 12 contests give him nine points on the season.
- Columbus' Boone Jenner has posted eight total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and two assists.
- This season, Columbus' Jack Roslovic has seven points, courtesy of two goals (fifth on team) and five assists (second).
- In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 1-2-1 this season, collecting 140 saves and giving up 11 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .927 save percentage (12th in the league).
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|22nd
|2.82
|Goals Scored
|2.67
|24th
|5th
|2.55
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|19th
|21st
|29.9
|Shots
|31.4
|15th
|27th
|33.4
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|25th
|29th
|9.68%
|Power Play %
|14.63%
|25th
|2nd
|92.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.84%
|8th
