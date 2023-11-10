Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Evangeline Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
In Evangeline Parish, Louisiana, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Evangeline Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Sacred Heart High School at Glenbrook School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Minden, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.