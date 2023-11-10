The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) take on the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Grambling vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Grambling Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes had given up to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Grambling compiled a 17-4 straight up record in games it shot over 42.5% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes ranked 105th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 178th.
  • The Tigers' 69.0 points per game last year were only 1.9 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 67.1 points last season, Grambling went 15-1.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison

  • Grambling averaged 73.0 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.
  • The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (56.3 per game) than away (66.7) last season.
  • Grambling knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UNT Dallas W 82-67 Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/10/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
11/14/2023 Champion Christian - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/17/2023 Delaware State - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

