How to Watch LSU vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (1-0) go up against the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
LSU vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Texas A&M vs Ohio State (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Texas A&M-Commerce vs Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Wake Forest vs Georgia (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Virginia vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- South Carolina Upstate vs Vanderbilt (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
LSU Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tigers had a 41.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Colonels' opponents knocked down.
- LSU had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Colonels ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 192nd.
- Last year, the Tigers recorded 5.1 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Colonels gave up (72.7).
- When LSU scored more than 72.7 points last season, it went 7-3.
LSU Home & Away Comparison
- LSU averaged 69.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.
- The Tigers ceded 69.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.2 away from home.
- LSU made 7.6 threes per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 106-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/10/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
