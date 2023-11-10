The LSU Tigers (1-0) battle the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Nicholls State matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Nicholls State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Nicholls State Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-20.5) 146.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-20.5) 147.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

LSU vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends (2022-23)

LSU put together a 10-20-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Tigers games.

Nicholls State compiled an 8-17-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, nine of the Colonels' games went over the point total.

LSU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Oddsmakers rate LSU much higher (47th in the country) than the computer rankings do (104th).

With odds of +10000, LSU has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

