Friday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (1-0) matching up with the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 90-80 win as our model heavily favors LSU.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

LSU vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

LSU vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 90, Nicholls State 80

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Nicholls State

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-10.0)

LSU (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 169.0

LSU Performance Insights

LSU put up 67.6 points per game and allowed 70.7 last season, making them 283rd in college basketball offensively and 199th defensively.

The Tigers grabbed 31.5 rebounds per game and conceded 31.5 boards last season, ranking 192nd and 192nd, respectively, in the nation.

LSU was 237th in college basketball in assists (12.3 per game) last year.

At 7.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.7% from downtown last year, the Tigers were 200th and 259th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, LSU was 277th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.0 last year. It was 223rd in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.3%.

LSU attempted 38.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 61.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.1% of LSU's baskets were 3-pointers, and 68.9% were 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.