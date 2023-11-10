How to Watch Nicholls State vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (1-0) face the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Nicholls State vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
Nicholls State Stats Insights
- The Colonels' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers gave up to their opponents (44.7%).
- Last season, Nicholls State had a 15-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.7% from the field.
- The Colonels were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 72nd.
- The Colonels put up an average of 75.6 points per game last year, only 4.9 more points than the 70.7 the Tigers gave up.
- Nicholls State went 13-7 last season when it scored more than 70.7 points.
Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Nicholls State averaged 10.6 more points per game at home (82.3) than away (71.7).
- At home, the Colonels conceded 63.1 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (80.2).
- At home, Nicholls State made 8.8 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (7.3). Nicholls State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38%) than away (32.3%).
Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 91-81
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/15/2023
|Denver
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/16/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
