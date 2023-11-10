The Houston Rockets (0-2) are welcoming in the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at Toyota Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum recorded 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 54.7% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 39% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Herbert Jones averaged 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field.

Zion Williamson posted 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He also sank 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples (seventh in league).

Last season, Alperen Sengun recorded an average of 14.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Jalen Green's stats last season included 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He drained 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers last season were 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He sank 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Dillon Brooks' stats last season included 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Rockets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Pelicans 110.7 Points Avg. 114.4 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 45.7% Field Goal % 48% 32.7% Three Point % 36.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.